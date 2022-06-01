Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

