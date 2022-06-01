Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 21,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,128. The company has a market cap of $266.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $285.56 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 30.35%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

