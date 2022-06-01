Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE EDN traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $266.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 30.35% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $285.56 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

