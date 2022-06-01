Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE EDN traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $266.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 30.35% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $285.56 million during the quarter.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)
