Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Endeavor Group reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.00.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 22.72 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 17.42 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,274.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is 28.31.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total value of 81,738.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at 551,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 83,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.42, for a total transaction of 1,629,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 160,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,121,551.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

