Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.92.

A number of research firms have commented on ENDP. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,477,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,232. Endo International has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a market cap of $124.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The business had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Endo International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International (Get Rating)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.