Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.92.
A number of research firms have commented on ENDP. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,477,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,232. Endo International has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a market cap of $124.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Endo International (Get Rating)
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.
