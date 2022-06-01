Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
EFOI stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.85.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFOI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Focus by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Focus (Get Rating)
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Focus (EFOI)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.