Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

EFOI stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.85.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 97.59% and a negative return on equity of 183.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFOI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Focus by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

