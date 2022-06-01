Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ERF. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.56.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,945,000. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Enerplus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $23,004,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after buying an additional 1,528,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Enerplus by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after buying an additional 1,271,801 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

