EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnerSys stock opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 34.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

