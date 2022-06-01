Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 149,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,778. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 219,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after buying an additional 55,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

