Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ERLFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 23,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. Entrée Resources has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.