Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENVB. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Enveric Biosciences to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Aegis downgraded shares of Enveric Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enveric Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

ENVB opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. Enveric Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.74.

Enveric Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enveric Biosciences will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,436,500 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 922,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 621,847 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 51,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enveric Biosciences (Get Rating)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.