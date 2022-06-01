EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.18.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock opened at $136.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.24. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,203 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 32.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 67.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 74.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,114 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.