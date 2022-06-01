Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.28. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 614.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Epizyme by 94.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

