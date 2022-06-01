EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CYPXF stock remained flat at $$0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. EQ has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $0.95.
EQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
