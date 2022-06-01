EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CYPXF stock remained flat at $$0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. EQ has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $0.95.

EQ

EQ Company Profile

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables to manage data at scale and enrich those data with proprietary first party and third party data.

