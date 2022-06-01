Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 955,800 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 349,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eqonex by 679.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 431,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eqonex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Eqonex by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 162,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eqonex by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eqonex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQOS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 4,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. Eqonex has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eqonex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It builds products, delivers services, and develops solutions that utilize distributed ledger and other technologies to enhance the efficiency of financial markets and the current cryptocurrency industry. The company operates EQONEX cryptocurrency exchange, an exchange for the trading of virtual currencies; and an over-the-counter trading platform, as well as digital assets trading tool.

