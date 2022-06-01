Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

EQX has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQX stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

