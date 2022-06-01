Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 1st (AOMR, CFR, CTT, CYPXF, DIBS, EMBVF, EQ, ERF, FPI, FTS)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 1st:

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $14.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $133.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Higher fee income, and a rise in average loan and deposit balances will drive top-line growth in the upcoming period. Cullen/Frost’s efforts to enhance its presence in the lucrative Texas markets via strategic branch openings and initiatives to diversify its loan-portfolio growth are positives. Backed by a strong liquidity position, its capital-deployment activities seem sustainable in the future. However, rising costs due to Houston and Dallas expansion moves and higher marketing expenses might impede bottom-line growth. Any deterioration in credit quality will be concerning. With significant exposure to commercial loans, its loan portfolio seems less diversified.”

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a hold rating. JMP Securities currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

EQ (TSE:EQ) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$1.25 target price on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a sell rating.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

La Comer (OTC:LCMRF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an outperform rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $2.10 price target on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Atlantic Securities currently has $105.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pear Therapeutics Inc. is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia. Pear Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Thimble Point Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PEDEVCO Corp., is an oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition and development of energy projects in the US and Pacific Rim countries. The Company provides services to the energy industry through its two divisions: Satellite Communication and Down-hole Solutions. PEDEVCO CORP., formerly known as Blast Energy Services, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Portage Biotech Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on overcoming immune resistance. The company source, nurture and develop therapies for a variety of cancers. Its drug development pipeline portfolio encompasses products or technologies with established scientific rationales, including intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, cell penetrating peptides, and virus-like particles. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sigma Lithium Corporation is involved in producing battery-grade lithium. Sigma Lithium Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company. It focused on developing T-cell receptor therapies based on its proprietary, non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ziopharm Oncology Inc., is based in HOUSTON. “

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Corporation is landowners principally in the State of Texas. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Texas Pacific Land Corporation, formerly known as TEXAS PAC LTD, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited engages in the production and distribution of beer products in the People’s Republic of China. The Company sells its beer under the trademark of TSINGTAO BEER. The company also engages in prepackaged food accommodation and design, manufacture and distribution of tea beverages. It also offers malt, car rental services, warehousing, packaging, logistic services and travel services. In addition, it imports and exports beer and involves in waste material recycling. Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited is based in Qingdao, the People’s Republic of China. “

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “2seventy bio Inc. is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related rail terminals and other and complementary midstream infrastructure assets and businesses. Its assets consist primarily of an origination crude-by-rail terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada and two destination unit train-capable ethanol rail terminals in San Antonio, Texas, and West Colton, California. The Company also provides railcar services. USD Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have €38.00 ($40.86) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €87.00 ($93.55).

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

