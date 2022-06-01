Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,600 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 715.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETTYF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 295 to SEK 305 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

