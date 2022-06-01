European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

EWCZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 4,860,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $104,490,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,875,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David P. Berg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,187,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 220.83. European Wax Center has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

