Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 34,145.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
