Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 34,145.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $112.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.