Evercore ISI Trims ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price to $24.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 89.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHPT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

Shares of CHPT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. 357,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,950,309. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linse Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after buying an additional 407,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,183,000 after buying an additional 3,150,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ChargePoint by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after buying an additional 298,070 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ChargePoint by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after buying an additional 516,124 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

