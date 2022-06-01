Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) CEO Saundra L. Pelletier Buys 141,000 Shares of Stock

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 236,722 shares in the company, valued at $82,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.02.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -10 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 181,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 472,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

