Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Declares Dividend of $1.20

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS EXSR opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.39. Exchange Bank has a fifty-two week low of $125.10 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.
About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR)
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.