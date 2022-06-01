Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.86.

EIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

TSE:EIF opened at C$47.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 28.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.90. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.07 million. Research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 4.0599999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 136.77%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

