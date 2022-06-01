ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.19. The company had a trading volume of 169,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,799. ExlService has a 12-month low of $100.87 and a 12-month high of $154.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Anita Mahon bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.05 per share, for a total transaction of $158,757.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.