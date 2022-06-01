Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,727. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after buying an additional 70,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

