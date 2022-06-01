Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Experian stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30. Experian has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $49.97.

Get Experian alerts:

EXPGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($47.44) to GBX 3,300 ($41.75) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Experian from GBX 3,146 ($39.80) to GBX 2,665 ($33.72) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Experian from GBX 4,000 ($50.61) to GBX 3,800 ($48.08) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Experian from GBX 3,300 ($41.75) to GBX 2,918 ($36.92) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Experian from GBX 3,560 ($45.04) to GBX 3,300 ($41.75) in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,672.50.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.