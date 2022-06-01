Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.37. Express has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $8.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Express will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating on shares of Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Express has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Express by 368.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 866,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Express by 1,827.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Express by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 87,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Express in the fourth quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Express in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

