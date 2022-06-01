Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Up 24.6% in May

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 218,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXETF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on Extendicare in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. Extendicare has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $7.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.0309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.74%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

