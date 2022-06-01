Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Lowered to $200.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.
EXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.
Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $178.20 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $149.00 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.
In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
