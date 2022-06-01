Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Lowered to $200.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $178.20 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $149.00 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

