FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $7.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.59. 278,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,228. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.65 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. State Street Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after acquiring an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after buying an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after buying an additional 140,946 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,002,000 after buying an additional 122,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

