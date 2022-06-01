Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 887,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE FPI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,134. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $752.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 2,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth $5,789,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

