Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Update

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 887,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FPI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of FPI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. 3,006,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,134. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $752.01 million, a PE ratio of -68.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

About Farmland Partners (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.