Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of FPI opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $752.01 million, a PE ratio of -68.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,595,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,789,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,160,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,455,000 after purchasing an additional 403,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Farmland Partners by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 386,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 385,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

