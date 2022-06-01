FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Update

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:FDX opened at $224.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.40. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $318.54.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $593,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 742,154 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

