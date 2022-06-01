Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. 11,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,018. The firm has a market cap of $148.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

