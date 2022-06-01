Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($189.78) to £140 ($177.13) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,739.80.

Ferguson stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.56. 346,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $111.81 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.35.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after purchasing an additional 832,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,809,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,808,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

