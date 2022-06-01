FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FGI. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FGI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on FGI Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

FGI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 29,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,903. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55. FGI Industries has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.25.

FGI Industries ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FGI Industries will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FGI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in FGI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in FGI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FGI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

