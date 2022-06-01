FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Update

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in FibroGen by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 903,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 141,483 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $918.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 109.22% and a negative return on equity of 109.09%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

