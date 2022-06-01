Financial Contrast: WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) & NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A NerdWallet N/A N/A N/A

This table compares WISeKey International and NerdWallet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $22.26 million 1.27 -$20.34 million N/A N/A NerdWallet $379.60 million 2.06 -$42.50 million N/A N/A

WISeKey International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NerdWallet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WISeKey International and NerdWallet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88

WISeKey International currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 371.70%. NerdWallet has a consensus target price of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 114.35%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than NerdWallet.

Summary

NerdWallet beats WISeKey International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International (Get Rating)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform to manage components in an intelligent car by providing digital identities based on PKI technology.; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. Further, it provides AI solutions through knowledge automation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About NerdWallet (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

