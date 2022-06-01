Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FXCOU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 8th

Financial Strategies Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FXCOU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 8th. Financial Strategies Acquisition had issued 8,700,000 shares in its IPO on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $87,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of FXCOU stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Financial Strategies Acquisition has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,553,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,207,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,730,000.

