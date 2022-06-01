FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.33 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.27. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CICC Research began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

FINV traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $384.15 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 26.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 3,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,445,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 1,400,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,025,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 624,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after buying an additional 452,549 shares in the last quarter.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

