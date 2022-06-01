First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCR.UN. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

FCR.UN stock opened at C$15.59 on Wednesday. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$14.49 and a one year high of C$19.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.34.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

