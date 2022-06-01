First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.08. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,215. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

