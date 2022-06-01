First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director David R. Duncan Sells 6,536 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) Director David R. Duncan sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $209,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MYFW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.03. 47,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $303.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.63. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Western Financial by 351.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 18.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

