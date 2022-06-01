Five Below (FIVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $130.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.38 and its 200 day moving average is $171.20. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.