Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bancorp provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Five Star Bancorp is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “

FSBC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,598. The stock has a market cap of $448.89 million and a PE ratio of 10.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $33.98.

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 45.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 105,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

