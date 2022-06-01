Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Financial Survey

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -11.43% -24.00% -3.90% Versus Systems -1,009.81% -67.10% -51.98%

Five9 has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five9 and Versus Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $609.59 million 11.26 -$53.00 million ($1.09) -90.54 Versus Systems $770,000.00 11.15 -$17.85 million ($0.70) -1.00

Versus Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Five9 and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 2 16 0 2.79 Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Five9 currently has a consensus target price of $159.89, suggesting a potential upside of 61.13%. Versus Systems has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Five9.

Summary

Five9 beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, video, chat, email, website, social media, click-to-call, callback, and mobile channels, as well as through APIs; and provides natural language processing and automatic speech recognition solutions. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Versus Systems (Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

