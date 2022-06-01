Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

