Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s current price.

FLEX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Flex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Flex by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Flex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Flex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Flex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Flex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

